Momentum expects profit to fall by up to 70%
17 August 2021 - 11:17
UPDATED 17 August 2021 - 12:38
Momentum Metropolitan expects its full-year profit to tumble by up to 70% after the life insurer topped up its Covid-19 provisions by R1.6bn to cover mortality claims.
In a trading update on Tuesday, Momentum said its SA life insurance businesses paid out close to R11bn in death claims in the year to end-June, compared to an average of R6bn a year in the three years before the start of the pandemic..
