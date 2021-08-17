Companies / Financial Services Momentum expects profit to fall by up to 70% BL PREMIUM

Momentum Metropolitan expects its full-year profit to tumble by up to 70% after the life insurer topped up its Covid-19 provisions by R1.6bn to cover mortality claims.

In a trading update on Tuesday, Momentum said its SA life insurance businesses paid out close to R11bn in death claims in the year to end-June, compared to an average of R6bn a year in the three years before the start of the pandemic..