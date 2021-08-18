Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | In conversation with SA’s first unicorn

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of online education business Go1

18 August 2021 - 17:32 Mudiwa Gavaza
Go1 is an online education business and SA’s first technology startup to be valued at $1bn (about R15bn). Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER KIRCH
Go1 is an online education business and SA’s first technology startup to be valued at $1bn (about R15bn). Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER KIRCH

Online education is in focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight, as we talk to SA’s first technology start-up to be valued at $1bn (about R15bn).

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of online education business Go1.

In July, Gol, a corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced it had raised $200m (just less than R3bn) in a series D funding round, valuing the company at more than $1bn.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Founded in 2015 by Lubega and Australian Andrew Barnes together with a group of high-school friends, the online learning platform says it has more than 3.5-million learners at more than 1,600 customer organisations worldwide.

Locally, the company’s clients include Standard Bank and RMB, while TikTok and the UN are among its global client base.

Topics of discussion include the background and history of Go1’s founding; the business model of Go1; the growth of education technology (edtech) around the world; China’s crackdown on edtech companies; and Go1’s investment in SA.

Edtech start-up becomes SA’s first billion-dollar unicorn

Online education business Gol will use the funds to create new partnerships for content and resources and expand its edtech product offerings
