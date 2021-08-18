PODCAST | In conversation with SA’s first unicorn

Online education is in focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight, as we talk to SA’s first technology start-up to be valued at $1bn (about R15bn).

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of online education business Go1.

In July, Gol, a corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced it had raised $200m (just less than R3bn) in a series D funding round, valuing the company at more than $1bn.

Join the discussion: