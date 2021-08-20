PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency?

With governments looking at putting rules and regulations on the trading of cryptocurrencies, we look at the implications of such developments in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Saliegh Salaam, a senior portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Bitcoin, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, has undergone a transformation in public perception in recent years, experiencing a rally in its price, especially during the pandemic. Traditionally, investors have viewed it as being risky, unstable and associated with online criminal activity.

The tide seems to be turning with growing interest from governments, as well as institutional investors.

