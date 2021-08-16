Economy

PODCAST | Unpacking SA’s consumer savings and investment with Schroders

Consumer savings and investments are in focus for this edition of the Business Day Spotlight

16 August 2021 - 19:01 Mudiwa Gavaza
Consumer savings and investments are in focus for this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kondi Nkosi, country head for SA at Schroders, a global asset manager with more than $800bn (R11.8-trillion) under management.

In a recent global study by Schroders, it was found that 86% of South Africans have become more concerned about their financial wellbeing as a result of Covid-19 and are determined to recover financially. The pandemic has affected their ability to save and invest as much as they want to.

The study also looked at the drivers behind lower saving rates,  with 47% of SA investors citing that a “change in personal circumstances” such as “new dependents” or “needing to move home” has impacted on their ability to save and invest.

Overall, Nkosi says the pandemic has presented many challenges that can be seen in people’s investment behaviour, with SA investors feeling that they can do more to save and invest. At the same time, Covid-19 has increased the amount of time investors spend thinking about recalibrating their personal finances and to focus on financial wellbeing

Topics of discussion include the aim of Schroders’ global study of investment; how the study was carried out; key findings from the research; the difference in attitudes between retail and institutional investors; the importance of consumer saving to overall investment or funds available for investment in the country; and an outlook for SA’s investment sector.

