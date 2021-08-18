Companies / Financial Services Investec targets ‘billions of dollars’ for new ESG-themed fund Investec’s new Global Sustainable Equity fund will prioritise investment in companies aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals BL PREMIUM

Investec is targeting “billions of dollars” of inflows into its newly launched Global Sustainable Equity (GSE) fund, which will prioritise investment into companies that are aligned with achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Guernsey-domiciled fund is already open to both retail and institutional clients of Investec with a minimum investment allocation of $10,000, though the bank says it will be available to a wider pool of investors in due course. Investec will also launch an SA-domiciled version of the fund that will be open to institutional investors at a minimum allocation of R100,000 while a tax-free savings option will be available for retail investors for as little as R10,000. The bank says the SA version of the fund is likely to be available in the next month once the necessary regulatory approvals have been finalised...