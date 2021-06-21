CLIMATE CHANGE
Dependence on Eskom puts SA exports at risk from EU carbon tax
Firms that decarbonise faster will be the rising stars of the next decade, says asset manager
21 June 2021 - 05:09
SA’s exports are at risk of having hefty carbon border taxes imposed on them by the EU as a result of Eskom’s heavy reliance on coal, which accounts for about 90% of the electricity it produces.
The EU’s carbon border tax adjustment proposal could entail levies on goods imported from countries with a heavy carbon reliance from 2023, though the scope and quantum of the proposed taxes will become clearer only next month...
