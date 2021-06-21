National CLIMATE CHANGE Dependence on Eskom puts SA exports at risk from EU carbon tax Firms that decarbonise faster will be the rising stars of the next decade, says asset manager BL PREMIUM

SA’s exports are at risk of having hefty carbon border taxes imposed on them by the EU as a result of Eskom’s heavy reliance on coal, which accounts for about 90% of the electricity it produces.

The EU’s carbon border tax adjustment proposal could entail levies on goods imported from countries with a heavy carbon reliance from 2023, though the scope and quantum of the proposed taxes will become clearer only next month...