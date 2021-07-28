Companies / Property Redefine launches R1bn sustainability-linked bond Money will be used to implement solar energy systems across the group’s R63bn local asset portfolio BL PREMIUM

SA’s second-largest locally invested property company by asset size, Redefine Properties, has issued a R1bn sustainable green bond, the largest yet by a real estate investment trust (Reit) in SA. The move will see the company increase the use of solar energy at its SA properties.

The bond will enable the company to meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and become more attractive to investors, CEO Andrew Konig said on Wednesday...