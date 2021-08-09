Companies / Financial Services Laurium Capital launches new global equity fund Fund to start with an initial capital base of about $20m and to be managed by Rob Oellermann BL PREMIUM

Laurium Capital, the boutique fund manager that has about R37bn in assets under management (AUM), is launching an unconstrained global equity fund that will allow investors to access the full suite of offshore shares with no limitations imposed on geographical location or sectors.

The new fund will be managed by portfolio manager Rob Oellermann, one of the founders of Tantalum Capital, which was purchased by Laurium in December 2020. Oellermann, who spent nearly eight years as a portfolio manager at Coronation Fund Managers and almost three at Allan Gray, has since continued to manage Tantalum’s previous multi-asset mandates, which now fall under the Laurium Capital banner, while gradually building the fund manager’s global equity investment capabilities...