ESG investing 'largely meaningless', Magda Wierzycka says The co-founder of asset manager Sygnia says environmental, social and governance investing is 'all about marketing'

Magda Wierzycka, co-founder of asset manager Sygnia, has dismissed environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing as “largely meaningless,” saying it is usually nothing more than a marketing gimmick used by companies to make themselves look good.

“I draw a very firm distinction between ESG investing and impact investing,” Wierzycka said during a discussion at the Investment Forum 2021...