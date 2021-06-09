ESG investing ‘largely meaningless’, Magda Wierzycka says
The co-founder of asset manager Sygnia says environmental, social and governance investing is ‘all about marketing’
09 June 2021 - 12:04
Magda Wierzycka, co-founder of asset manager Sygnia, has dismissed environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing as “largely meaningless,” saying it is usually nothing more than a marketing gimmick used by companies to make themselves look good.
“I draw a very firm distinction between ESG investing and impact investing,” Wierzycka said during a discussion at the Investment Forum 2021...
