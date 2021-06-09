Companies / Financial Services Sanlam set to deal with spike in third wave death claims The insurer is prepared to release reserves to absorb payouts for a possible rise in mortality BL PREMIUM

Sanlam, the largest insurance group in Africa, said on Wednesday it was ready to release reserves to absorb the eventual spike in Covid-19 related mortality claims for the remainder of 2021, despite uncertainty about its severity and duration.

CEO Paul Hanratty said the rollout of the government-led vaccination process was also key in determining the extent to which the fallout of the Covid-19 third wave would last...