Sanlam set to deal with spike in third wave death claims
The insurer is prepared to release reserves to absorb payouts for a possible rise in mortality
09 June 2021 - 20:36
Sanlam, the largest insurance group in Africa, said on Wednesday it was ready to release reserves to absorb the eventual spike in Covid-19 related mortality claims for the remainder of 2021, despite uncertainty about its severity and duration.
CEO Paul Hanratty said the rollout of the government-led vaccination process was also key in determining the extent to which the fallout of the Covid-19 third wave would last...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now