Claims that insurers are uninterested in clients' woes is untrue, industry body says Responding to a report saying the industry is cashing in on the pandemic, the SA Insurance Association says the situation is complex

The SA Insurance Association (SAIA) has dismissed claims the industry is ignoring the needs of clients during the pandemic, also warning against drawing overarching conclusions about profits in an industry grappling with the complex fallout from Covid-19.

Responding to a research report earlier this week claiming the industry was booking record profits even as they delayed business interruption payments, SAIA said its members were considering the needs of everyone involved in the industry, parts of which it acknowledged may be faring better than others...