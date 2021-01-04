Companies / Financial Services Santam starts process for settling Covid-19 business interruption claims The process will apply to policies affected by recent court rulings that insurers are liable for losses caused by Covid-19 itself, as well as related restrictions imposed by the government BL PREMIUM

Insurance group Santam said on Monday it has started the process of assessing claims related to contingent business interruptions due to Covid-19, including those previously rejected in the months after SA’s national lockdown commenced in March.

The claims assessment process will specifically apply to policies affected by recent court rulings that insurers are liable for business interruption losses caused by Covid-19 itself, as well as related restrictions imposed by the government, Santam said...