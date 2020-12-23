Companies / Financial Services

ICA applauds two insurers for business interruption payouts

Insurance Claims Africa, which represents more than 850 claimants, says not all insurers are on board

23 December 2020 - 09:20 Staff writer
Picture: 123RF/EVERYDAY PLUS
Picture: 123RF/EVERYDAY PLUS

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has welcomed the decision by Hollard and Guardrisk to pay claims from businesses forced to close during the national lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

This follows the recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in favour of the business interruption claim made by Cafe Chameleon, a Guardrisk customer. On December 18, the company said it would abide by the ruling.

Ryan Woolley, CEO of ICA, said Hollard has since also agreed to start processing claims as long as the policies contained the appropriate and similar cover to the policy assessed by the SCA in the Cafe Chameleon case.

“However, Santam has refused to accept the outcome, arguing the cases are materially different,” he said.

The ICA said it represents more than 850 claimants in the tourism and hospitality sector in their battle to get large insurers to pay business interruption claims. Woolley said the effects of the pandemic were also affecting other sectors.

In November, the Western Cape High Court found in favour of luggage retailer Interfax, ordering Old Mutual Insure to cover the applicant's pandemic-related losses.

“It is clear this matter is impacting companies beyond the tourism and hospitality sector.

“The ICA has been approached by many companies in other sectors, including retail and manufacturing, and will be representing them with the same determination as our claimants in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“All these businesses bought business interruption insurance with specific inclusions for infectious or contagious notifiable diseases, and they also deserve a fair resolution to their business interruption policy claims.” 

TimesLIVE

Billions at stake for insurers after Guardrisk business interruption ruling

Guardrisk had argued that its policy agreement with Café Chameleon did not cover government’s response to Covid-19
Companies
5 days ago

The next global 'black swan event' may be uninsurable

Governments have borne the brunt of pandemic-related relief costs in 2020
Opinion
1 week ago

Pandemic claims knock Sanlam earnings

More provisions made for short-term insurer while mortality claims due to Covid-19 also play a role
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Apple CEO turned down talks on Tesla acquisition ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Anglo to hold serious policy talks in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Former Implats CEO heads new mining operation in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
South32’s SA coal sale to be concluded early in ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Santam warns on Covid-19 claims provisions

Companies / Financial Services

ROB ROSE: Santam’s big Covid miscalculation

Opinion / Editor's Note

Old Mutual Insure loses case against Cape Town retailer’s Covid-19 claims

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.