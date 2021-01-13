Santam squeezing clients over Covid-19 settlements, says loss adjuster
Insurance Claims Africa says insurer’s offer of three-month settlement takes advantage of desperate clients
13 January 2021 - 18:39
Santam’s offer of three-month settlements for clients with Covid-19 business interruption claims has drawn harsh criticism from specialist loss adjuster Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), which has accused SA’s largest short-term insurer of trying to take advantage of clients desperate for cash.
Santam is seeking to appeal against a 2020 judgment in favour of ICA and Ma Afrika Hotels that found it liable for 18 months of cover and forced it to more than double its provisions, but ICA maintains the insurer’s current offer to other clients of “full and final” three-month payments to settle claims is “unconscionable”...
