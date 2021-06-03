Companies / Financial Services Metropolitan drives insurance sales with bots BL PREMIUM

Metropolitan, which merged with Momentum in 2010 to form Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has turned to bots and other software-driven customer onboarding tools to boost sales in an insurance market that has seen traditional distribution channels upended by the impact of Covid-19.

The company began developing two social media-focused bots in July 2019 and started selling funeral policies via the two applications using Facebook as a platform to generate leads in February last year, says Metropolitan CEO Peter Tshiguvho...