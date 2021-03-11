Why Santam is ditching pandemic insurance
Consumers can kiss contingent business interruption insurance goodbye, as major insurers review contract wording
11 March 2021 - 05:00
Two of SA’s biggest insurance groups, Santam and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, have both told the FM that contingent business interruption (CBI) insurance for pandemics is likely to go the way of the dodo.
"The reality is that something like a pandemic is not really an insurable risk," says Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts...
