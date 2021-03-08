Companies / Financial Services Life insurance payouts exceed R500bn as death claims rise 37% Statistics show the industry recorded 434,216 death claims in 2020, up from the 317,442 received in 2019 BL PREMIUM

SA life insurers paid out more than half-a-trillion rand in benefit claims in 2020, exceeding the amount set aside for social grants in the 2021 budget, as the effects of Covid-19 took a heavy toll on the country’s population as well as the insurance industry.

Claims and benefit payments to life cover policyholders rose 6.5% to R522.7bn in 2020, up from the previous year’s R491bn and 56% more than the R335.2bn set aside by the government for its 2021 social development budget, according to long-term insurance statistics released by the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) on Monday. The total claims and benefit payments include retirement annuity and endowment policy benefits as well as claims against life, disability, critical illness and income protection policies...