Companies Curro scraps dividend after Covid-19 hits revenue Pupil numbers and revenue grew during its 2020 year, but an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts weighed BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private school group, Curro, has scrapped its 2020 dividend to preserve cash and fund its growth prospects, managing to grow pupil numbers despite Covid-19, but estimating it lost out on R300m in revenue.

Curro, which is majority owned by investment holding company PSG Group, reported growth in both revenue and pupil numbers in 2020, but raised its bad debt provisions almost fourfold in the year, when it also saw large writedowns of underperforming schools...