Last ditch effort buys Ayo a banking lifeline
The company has found an alternative payment provider just a day after it warned of liquidation
30 April 2021 - 19:04
In a final throw of the dice, Ayo Technology Solutions, the listed IT holding company indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé, has procured an alternative banking arrangement that will allow it to continue to trade, just a day before FNB was to close its last remaining transactional bank account.
The company said in a Sens announcement on Friday evening that it had managed to put in place “alternative, third-party payment solutions” just before the deadline imposed by FNB expires at the close of business on Monday...
