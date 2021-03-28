Companies / Financial Services Bank of America boss Richard Gush expects M&A to rise BL PREMIUM

The boss of the local arm of one of the world’s largest banks expects to see increased levels of corporate activity such as M&A in the year ahead as “well-positioned” local companies bounce back from the pandemic.

“We expect it to be a reasonably busy year from an investment banking perspective,” said Bank of America’s SA country executive, Richard Gush...