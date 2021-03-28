Bank of America boss Richard Gush expects M&A to rise
28 March 2021 - 19:11
The boss of the local arm of one of the world’s largest banks expects to see increased levels of corporate activity such as M&A in the year ahead as “well-positioned” local companies bounce back from the pandemic.
“We expect it to be a reasonably busy year from an investment banking perspective,” said Bank of America’s SA country executive, Richard Gush...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now