Competition Tribunal approves Mr Price acquisition of Power Fashion Green light is conditional on participation in the master plan for retail, clothing, textile, footwear and leather

The Competition Tribunal has approved clothing retailer Mr Price’s purchase of discount clothing seller Power Fashion on condition that the discount stores increase the volumes of local clothing they buy.

The tribunal has the power of a court and has to approve mergers of large businesses to ensure monopolies do not form in certain industries. It has the final say on antitrust-related matters in SA. ..