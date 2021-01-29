FNB’s eBucks rewards programme is revolutionising financial services

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, “eBucks has always been much more than a loyalty programme to us. It lies at the heart of our relationship with our retail and commercial customers. We have fine-tuned the programme over the years, ensuring excellent value to the customer and directing customer behaviour towards our digital transformation. In the past year, eBucks was awarded Best Programme of the Year in financial services and the Most Innovative Use of Technology by SA Loyalty Awards. This is part of a string of accolades dating back to its launch.

“In future, eBucks will play a greater role in the rapid evolution of our banking services, which are designed to help customers better manage their money. We are proud of the giant strides we continue to make in fully integrating the rewards experience into our digital platform journey so customers can manage, spend and earn more rewards. eBucks is also one of the largest online retailers in SA through our eBucks shop. Customers can also book airline tickets at attractive discounts using the FNB app.”

In the past year, eBucks introduced rebates on select accounts as another way to reward customers. This is coupled with introducing measures to help customers learn from their previous financial behaviour with suggestions on how to earn and spend eBucks.

“As our lives have changed dramatically in 2020, so has our expectation of digital delivery. A seamless and easy interface is expected as the norm. Yet, a platform that empowers the customer, enables convenience, and has strong elements of payback in its rewards programme creates a unique value proposition that continues to attract new customers,” says Celliers.

“Over the past 180 years we have shown that we are a business focused on using and developing the most modern tools to enable our colleagues and customers. Exciting benefits derived from platform-based efficiencies continue to be reinvested into enhancing our value propositions across transact, credit, invest and insure activities.”

For more information visit the FNB eBucks website.

This article was paid for by FNB.