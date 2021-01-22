FNB Life is disrupting the life insurance sector with its digitally led platform

“Based on our interpretation of customers’ needs and the future of life insurance, we are now focused on refining and expanding our digital platform to reduce barriers to entry and to provide a slick customer experience with contextual solutions,” says Celliers.

“A digitised approach represents the future of life insurance that consumers want and will increasingly demand. By coupling our established digital and service leadership with simple but high-value products as well as fair and affordable premiums, we are confident that we will remain at the forefront of disrupting the insurance landscape.”

The dynamic approach to insurance has earned FNB Life a series of global and local accolades which include winning BAI global innovation recognition for Most Innovative Solution in Financial Services for Claims Excellence, Top Seller of Insurance via Digital and Fastest Growing Life Insurer in SA from SwissRe. Other accolades include a top three ranking for customer satisfaction in the annual SACSI customer satisfaction survey for the past four years.

“In general, insurance has always been a grudge purchase with policies that are impossible to understand as a lay person, hidden in piles of paper. The challenges that people have experienced with Covid-19 arguably highlights the value of this instrument in financial planning,” says Celliers.

“Fortunately, FNB Life was launched with the primary aim of disrupting and changing the insurance landscape by driving innovative and digitally led insurance products for the benefit of customers, and we are well advanced to realise that objective.”

This article was paid for by FNB.