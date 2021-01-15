How to thrive financially in 2021 with FNB, SA’s best digital bank

FNB, SA’s best digital bank, made great gains in 2020 as more consumers started using its market-leading digital platforms.

The bank was recently awarded top honours in both the mobile banking app and internet banking categories by SITEisfaction, an annual survey that assesses how happy users are with their bank.

“At a time when more organisations and individuals are moving their financial interactions online, FNB — which is already known for its innovation — is increasing its investment in technology and data platforms to offer even more tools and services to its customers,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

Long-standing FNB customers are already familiar with the simplicity, security and holistic nature of the bank’s offerings.

SITEisfaction has independently surveyed banking customers for almost a decade. It has consistently recognised FNB’s efforts since the survey’s inception. That’s not surprising, considering FNB pioneered digital banking in SA and today offers the most comprehensive suite of financial services to personal and business users via its intuitive platforms.

FNB’s internet banking and its banking app act as modern, data-driven “contextual control panels” to its market-leading offerings across the insurance, investments, credit, payments, connectivity and loyalty categories. The bank’s customers, whether in the personal or business segment, can take control of their finances 24/7 from anywhere.

“These tools are also configured to help FNB employees better support customers when personal assistance is needed remotely or in person at any of FNB’s branches and suites,” says Celliers.

FNB empowers its users as no other bank can. Consider, for instance, its payments portal. In addition to the intuitive inter-account, domestic and cross-border payment options you’d expect, there’s FNB Pay, which uses near-field communication technology in smartphones to allow customers to pay with a tap of their phone.

There’s also Scan to Pay, which uses QR codes (now available to FNB Business clients for payment receipt); Pay2Cell, which enables payments to other FNB users with only their cellphone number; GeoPay, which relies on user locations; and eWallet, which lets customers send money to people who don’t even bank with FNB, via cardless cash withdrawal.

When it comes to insurance, customers can use the app to take out FNB’s full range of life insurance and funeral benefits. Options to monitoring policies, submit and track claims, and more are enabled on the control panel for ease of use.

Support suite

Then there’s the “nav>>” suite of services to support FNB customers in property, vehicle, money and other day-to-day matters:

nav>>Home makes it possible to view properties, get valuations on existing properties and apply for finance, and it connects local small, medium-sized and microenterprises and pre-vetted tradesmen with homeowners for safe, trusted and seamless service and payments;

nav>>Car lets users pay traffic fines and renew their vehicle licence discs from within the app; and

nav>>Money lets customers track their spending, compile budgets and check their credit scores.

“Of course,” says Celliers, “none of these matter without security, where again we are the industry leader. The new Security Centre on the app consolidates information on how to protect yourself and your business against financial fraud, and on the latest modus operandi of fraudsters. It also explains to our customers what to do if they believe their accounts have been compromised.”

The bank is also at the vanguard when it comes to using machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and block fraudulent transactions before they happen. These real-time processes allow customers to manage any risk or vulnerability around the clock.

Customer rewards

FNB also believes it’s important to reward its customers and to help them make informed financial decisions. The eBucks rewards initiative, now 20 years old, remains the market’s leading gamification programme.

Again, the bank’s platforms are configured to engage customers and improve access to earning and spending benefits, with up to 40% in discounts, for example, on household-name retailers, flights and more, or getting back R4 per litre on fuel bought at Engen service stations.

“These are just some of the examples of FNB’s efforts to help its customers thrive as we modernise and pursue our platform aspirations,” says Celliers. “We have spent more than a decade building significant data, technology and engineering teams who are constantly anticipating the digital demands of our customers.”

Thanks to these talented and experienced teams, FNB can respond to these demands with a multiyear investment in its primary business systems, networks, data and technology-related infrastructure.

The bank is always refining its proactive approach using emerging technologies, and customers can look forward to improvements such as support chatbots for common queries and customised in-app offerings based on their unique financial requirements and profiles.

“FNB customers are discerning and demanding, and we appreciate it — because, along with growing competition in the market, it motivates us to continually innovate, deliver helpful solutions and strive for excellence,” says Celliers.