How FNB became SA’s most valuable brand

Despite economic uncertainty in SA, FNB — which has been named SA’s most valuable brand — is focusing on building even more trust and helping its customers thrive.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, says businesses and individuals now have the advantage of hindsight. Those that can apply the hard lessons they have learnt will be better equipped to survive the challenges of the next few years.

“FNB was in no way immune to the many business impacts and challenges of the past year,” he says. “We have once again learnt many difficult but valuable lessons — arguably the most important of which is the importance, for any business, of building a strong, purpose-led brand as a key way of surviving challenges and crises, cushioning against shocks and enabling a quicker return to growth and sustainability.”

He says the recognition by BrandZ of FNB as SA’s most valuable brand was a testament to 182 years of investment in its brand strength.

FNB has increased its brand equity across all BrandZ measures, particularly in the categories of meaning and salience. Celliers describes this as humbling, as the bank aims to be a beacon of trust, resilience and help in the countries and markets it serves. This was especially important in the particularly difficult past year.

Innovative approach

When asked what helped FNB rise to the top of the list, Celliers points to its innovative approach to modernisation and contextual customer centricity, which begins and ends with the concept of trust.

“With a proud history that extends through the ‘Sun and Tree’ logo across the eight African countries where we operate, FNB is built on the ethos of trust, help and ongoing relevance, enabling the progression of our customers and the communities we serve,” he says.

“For us, customer centricity starts with the appreciation of just how much emotion and anxiety is at play when it comes to one’s finances. At FNB, a bank account is not just a bank account, nor is a mortgage just a mortgage or an app just an app.

“While we certainly ensure we leverage top-end technology, we realise it truly is not about the tech but instead about winning the hearts and minds of our customers. Our approach is to build trusted experiences that help personal and business customers remove the anxiety associated with managing their money.”