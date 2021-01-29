Economy

Private-sector credit rises in December, but demand remains weak

Loans and advances rose in December to a four month high, but are well below 2019 levels

29 January 2021 - 14:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Loans and advances to the private sector rose to a four-month high in December, but were well below the same month in 2019, with weak demand expected to continue in early 2021 as SA's economy battles to recover from Covid-19.

Private-sector credit extension growth moderated to an average of 4.9% year on year in 2020 from 6.8% in 2019, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday.

It rose to 3.6% year on year in December from 3.4% in November, but was well below the 6.1% growth registered in 2019.

Credit demand remains weak, reflecting the tough economic conditions faced by both households and companies, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit economists Nicky Weimar and Johannes Khosa in a note.

“Little reprieve is likely over the very short-term as the resurgence in Covid-19 infections has forced the country to return to level 3 lockdown, which will inflict further pain on those sectors worst affected by the previous rounds of restrictions,” the economists said.

Credit demand is likely to gradually improve as 2021 unfolds, the economists said, supported by low interest rates and a likely normalisation of activity as vaccines roll out.

“However, It will take longer to repair the damage inflicted to household incomes and company profits,” Nedbank said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

African Bank swings into loss as SA’s economy deteriorates

The group tightens lending criteria and has higher insurance claims but is still eyeing growth
Companies
3 days ago

UBS doubles size of share buyback as profit jumps

The world’s largest wealth manager plans to buy back as much as $4.5bn of shares over the next three years
Companies
2 days ago

JPMorgan enters UK with digital-only launch of retail bank

JPMorgan has hired 400 people in the UK, most of them engineers and customer-service agents, and plans to add more
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Exasperated IMF repeats advice for fixing broken ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: Why SA should borrow to pay for vaccines
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank has room for stimulus if another ...
Economy
4.
Government launches R1.2bn tourism equity fund to ...
Economy
5.
IMF trims forecast for SA’s growth as pandemic ...
Economy

Related Articles

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low

Economy

Public sector unions ‘shocked and angry’ after wage bill court loss

Features

Capitec: back in top spot

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.