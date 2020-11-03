Capitec enters home loan market in push for middle-income clients
Its custom-made bond product has been launched as an extension of the bank’s partnership strategy
03 November 2020 - 16:53
In another sign that Capitec is using its partnership strategy to accommodate more of its middle- and upper-income clients, the bank has launched a custom-made home loan product through a collaboration with SA Home Loans (SAHL).
The push into the R1-trillion home loan market is another indication of the bank’s attempts to compete directly with the country’s established financial institutions within this demographic.
