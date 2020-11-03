Companies / Financial Services Capitec enters home loan market in push for middle-income clients Its custom-made bond product has been launched as an extension of the bank’s partnership strategy BL PREMIUM

In another sign that Capitec is using its partnership strategy to accommodate more of its middle- and upper-income clients, the bank has launched a custom-made home loan product through a collaboration with SA Home Loans (SAHL).

The push into the R1-trillion home loan market is another indication of the bank’s attempts to compete directly with the country’s established financial institutions within this demographic.