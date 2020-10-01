Companies / Financial Services Covid FALLOUT Society’s most vulnerable hit the hardest by lockdown, says Capitec Analysis of data available to the bank shows the low-income earners, contract and casual staff have been the hardest hit from Covid-19-related recession BL PREMIUM

Capitec’s results for the six months ending August paints a picture of a recovering SA economy but undoubtedly shows the country’s most vulnerable bearing the brunt of the lockdown and associated economic fallout.

“We have seen the lower-income customers taking the biggest hit on income levels, as well as casual and contract workers,” says Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, adding that there has been a sharp reduction in remuneration for overtime and in bonuses.