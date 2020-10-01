Covid FALLOUT
Society’s most vulnerable hit the hardest by lockdown, says Capitec
Analysis of data available to the bank shows the low-income earners, contract and casual staff have been the hardest hit from Covid-19-related recession
01 October 2020 - 00:08
Capitec’s results for the six months ending August paints a picture of a recovering SA economy but undoubtedly shows the country’s most vulnerable bearing the brunt of the lockdown and associated economic fallout.
“We have seen the lower-income customers taking the biggest hit on income levels, as well as casual and contract workers,” says Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, adding that there has been a sharp reduction in remuneration for overtime and in bonuses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now