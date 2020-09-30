Companies / Financial Services

Capitec’s profits slump after it tightens lending criteria

The bank says economic conditions are expected to improve in the short term but the full effect of the lockdown will be seen only in the medium term

30 September 2020 - 07:46 Karl Gernetzky
Capitec was once 'a small unloved stock'. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
Capitec was once 'a small unloved stock'. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

Banking group Capitec says a fall-off in loan disbursements and provisions for clients who are unable to pay helped prompt a more than three-quarter fall in profits during its six months to end-August.

Headline earnings fell 78% to R650m in the six months, with the group saying the Covid-19 lockdown contributed R4.2bn of a R6.3bn gross impairment charge, which was more than double the year-earlier period.

The group tightened its lending criteria as SA headed towards lockdown, with loan sales to end-August down 35% compared with the year-earlier period.

Capitec’s gross loan book decreased from R65.4bn at end-February to R63.4bn at end-August, as repayments exceeded loan sales and disbursements.

Despite the effect of Covid-19, the number of active retail banking clients grew by 6% to 14.6-million, the group said.

Economic conditions are expected to improve in the short term but the full effect of the lockdown will be seen only in the medium term, Capitec said.

“The payment performance of the Covid-19 rescheduled loans is encouraging but payment success rates going forward will reveal the medium- to long-term impact of the lockdown on our clients,” the group said.

“We expect that this impact will be softened by the clients employed in essential services, that comprise 60% of our performing loan book,” the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Capitec warns profits could fall 82% due to effect of Covid-19

The group has battled with higher bad debt provisions and pressure on transaction volumes amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
3 weeks ago

Trade of the Month: Stor-Age vs Capitec

Stor-Age and Capitec are at opposite ends of the scale as Covid storm gathers
Companies
2 months ago

Absa calls time on its 15-year association with Barclays

CEO Daniel Mminele hails the efforts of his staff as the SA bank formally wraps up the separation from its former parent
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Inquiry should look into ‘two wasted years’ under ...
Companies
2.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC Investments does U-turn on ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
A battered Remgro questions strength of SA’s ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Investec Property Fund uses Europe to cushion ...
Companies / Property
5.
Goldman appoints first woman to oversee major ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Capitec expects profit to drop 20% due to Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

PSG at two-month high after announcing Capitec unbundling

Companies / Financial Services

SA banks are willing and able to keep staff

Companies / Financial Services

Capitec defends its fundamentals after share price falls off a cliff

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.