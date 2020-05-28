Companies / Financial Services

PSG at two-month high after announcing Capitec unbundling

The largest shareholder of Capitec will offload 28.11% of the bank and retain 4.3%

28 May 2020 - 11:19 karl gernetzky
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The share price of investment holding company PSG was at a two-month high on Thursday, after saying after markets closed on Wednesday it planned to offload 28.11% of Capitec to shareholders.

In morning trade PSG was up 2.04% to R171.35, outperforming the broader market, with the all share up 0.67% and the financials index 0.7% was higher.

PSG had said in April it was considering offloading the stake, citing new regulations that could label it a financial conglomerate, which would add to its administrative burden.

PSG intends distribute 14 Capitec shares for every 100 PSG shares held, a distribution of about 32.5-million shares, with an attributable value of R125.48 each.

After the unbundling PSG will hold 4.3% of Capitec.

In morning trade, Capitec was down 1.45% to R877.23, while the JSE's banks index had gained 0.5%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Can PSG afford to cut Capitec loose?

Speculation is rife that the company’s most successful asset — Capitec — is back on the unbundling block
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

PSG mulls era-ending deal to spin off Capitec

The investment holding company says new legislation could make the group a financial conglomerate, which would increase its burden
Companies
4 weeks ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: PSG is looking to narrow the discount

PSG’s discount to net asset value is 32%, which is much higher than the normal discount for investment-holding vehicles
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Sygnia reaps rewards of low-cost offerings in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths determined David Jones has more to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Don’t expect the rest of the world to recover as ...
Companies
4.
Pepkor in talks with banks about new debt terms
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
PSG at two-month high after announcing Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

PSG Konsult raises dividend by double digits

Companies / Financial Services

EDITORIAL: Will Capitec unbundling be the making of Piet Mouton?

Opinion / Columnists

Absa helps 376,000 clients with debt relief

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.