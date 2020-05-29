Capitec expects profit to drop 20% due to Covid-19

Capitec, SA’s sixth biggest bank by total assets, expects a double-digit hit to its profits as the impact of Covid-19 lingers.

The lender said it expects headline earning to tumble 20% for the six months to end-August 2020, with the lockdown affecting the business from the end of March, its first month of the 2021 financial year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting businesses in SA across the board and generally causing increased distress in the SA economy. We do not as yet fully understand the ultimate economic outcome of the pandemic,” the company said in a trading update on Friday.

The news sent its share price to trade 3.43% lower at R859.77 on Friday.

SA has been under a lockdown since the end of March, which brought economic activity to a grinding halt and restricted people to their homes. Some of the regulations of the lockdown have been gradually lifted with most economic activity set to resume on June 1.

Capitec said transaction volumes over the lockdown period, including those from branches, cash withdrawals and point-of-sales transactions, were lower as people’s movement was restricted as per governments restrictions to help it suppress coronavirus infections. The number of funeral policies sold and credit sales were also low.

“Many clients applied for a payment holiday. It is still early days to determine the extent, but doubtful debt is expected to increase”, the bank said.

“The national lockdown affected Capitec from the end of its first month of the 2021 financial year and the impact continues. The relaxation of the lockdown restrictions enabling broadened business activity from June 1 is imperative to facilitate economic recovery in SA,” the company said.

It said its liquidity and cash positions are strong with its deposit base increasing, driven by the curtailment of clients’ normal spending habits during the lockdown.

The remedial effect of the softened restrictions will only be visible on its books in the second half of its financial year.

