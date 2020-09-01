NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with best provisioning will recover quickest
Three of the big four set aside billions of rand for future expected bad debts, but the market remains cautious
01 September 2020 - 19:49
The bell has tolled for the country’s largest banks, which will have to navigate their way through a crisis unlike any seen in a century.
Over the past two weeks, three of the big four published results for the interim period to end-June. A review of the corresponding results for Nedbank, Standard Bank and Absa provides a useful comparison in the approach taken to deal with rising bad debts and their consequent ability to recover profitability and the resumption of dividends in the next 18-24 months.
