PAYMENT HOLIDAYS
Standard Bank clients seeking more relief signals bad debt pain still ahead
21 August 2020 - 05:10
Signalling more pain ahead as it kicked off a nasty reporting season for the banking industry, Standard Bank says more than half of the lender’s customers that sought and obtained payment holidays requested additional relief at the end of June.
The group said on Thursday at the presentation of its interim results for the six months ending June that it had provided temporary relief to retail and small businesses on loans representing R118bn in accordance with the resolution of the banking industry to provide relief for three months of the lockdown, which included the months of April, May and June.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now