PAYMENT HOLIDAYS Standard Bank clients seeking more relief signals bad debt pain still ahead

Signalling more pain ahead as it kicked off a nasty reporting season for the banking industry, Standard Bank says more than half of the lender’s customers that sought and obtained payment holidays requested additional relief at the end of June.

The group said on Thursday at the presentation of its interim results for the six months ending June that it had provided temporary relief to retail and small businesses on loans representing R118bn in accordance with the resolution of the banking industry to provide relief for three months of the lockdown, which included the months of April, May and June.