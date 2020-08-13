Santam has paid half its pledged business interruption relief

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam, which is entangled in a lawsuit related to business interruption claims, said it has, to date, paid out more than R500m in relief to leisure, hospitality and non-essential retail businesses.

By Thursday, Santam had paid R506m in relief to 1,315 policyholders.

Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts said the company has ensured that all the necessary resources are being mobilised to make quick relief payments to policyholders.

“Relief payments are set at a minimum of R25,000 and a maximum of R1.5m for individual contingent business interruption (CBI) policyholders. Santam has made it clear that it will not make the process of claiming the relief too onerous for its qualifying clients and will rather focus on swift payment of the relief to the most impacted industries,” she said in a statement.

The company said the relief payments “equate to 70% of two months’ value of the sum insured for Santam’s policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries”.

The two months are reflective of the period between late March to May, when most businesses were forced to cease operations or trade under stringent regulations.

“The 70% is based on a view that the businesses would have experienced variable expense savings during the lockdown,” Santam said.

In July, the insurer pledged R1bn in relief to policyholders that have the CBI extension in their policy cover. Its decision follows an agreement between insurers and regulatory authorities to make interim relief payments amid a rise in business interruption cover claims as a result of the lockdown.

Santam has appealed an application brought against it in the Cape Town High Court by Cape-based hotel group Ma-Afrika Hotels. The case, in which Ma-Afrika is claiming payments for business interruptions due to the lockdown, is set for September 1.

