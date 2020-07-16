Insurers in limbo after court loss

The walls are closing in on short-term insurers, as both the courts and their regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), rule against them.

Many had expected clarity only in September when the case between market leader Santam and a consortium of aggrieved policyholders is heard in the high court in Cape Town.

But on July 6 the same court found in favour of Café Chameleon CC, a restaurant in Plattekloof in Cape Town’s northern suburbs and, ironically, a stone’s throw from Santam’s head office.

The loser of this battle was Guardrisk, a unit of Momentum Metropolitan, which has a high market share in the hospitality industry through specialist underwriting manager HIC. But it is aiming for a replay in the appeal courts.

The judgment coincided with the date of the Santam AGM. Shareholder activist Just Share took the opportunity to put Santam on the spot. To date, Just Share CEO Tracey Davies has focused on environmental issues, particularly Sasol’s high carbon footprint and the bank’s lending to fossil fuel projects. "But we can see an increasing disconnect between corporate PR and corporate action. Santam’s action is a clear example of a big gap."