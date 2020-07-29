Old Mutual Insure to pay about R650m for business-interruption policy claims

Old Mutual Insure has joined several other short-term insurers in agreeing to pay small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with business-interruption policies that lost business due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The group estimates it will have to pay more than R650m in settlements. SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, estimates it will have to pay R1bn for this, while Hollard Insurance and Guardrisk said they would make payments.

These commitments to pay come after engagements with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and an agreement by the insurers to make interim relief payments to affected clients — many of them in the tourism and hospitality sector — that face collapse as a result of the lockdown-induced curtailment of their business operations.

Despite the settlements, the short-term insurers still insist their business-interruption policies do not cover the effects of the lockdown.

In a statement on Wednesday, Old Mutual Insure said it would assist SMEs that were hit hard by the lockdown and less likely to have the financial resources to survive it.

“We will make commercial settlements to compensate our customers with an annual sum insured of R5m or below for their business-interruption losses based on specific criteria, to enable them to continue operating during this difficult time.

“This settlement applies to all our qualifying SME customers who had the infectious disease extension at the time of loss. We estimate that these financial settlements, combined with already submitted business-interruption claims, will amount to more than R650m, and will provide settlement for half of the customers with the infectious disease extension.”

Like other short-term insurers, Old Mutual Insure said it still held the view that the lockdown did not constitute an interruption or interference of the business under the infectious-disease extension, and it was awaiting legal certainty on this.

It had decided to make commercial settlements while awaiting the outcome of existing court cases.

The claims of customers that did not qualify for commercial settlement would be considered case by case.

“We have already paid interim business-interruption claims settlements, where customers can demonstrate that their businesses were interrupted by Covid-19, with either employees or customers at their premises testing positive or where their policy wordings sufficiently cover the specific losses incurred,” the group said.

In addition, Old Mutual Insure has committed R300m in premium relief and other financial support to customers, and deployed R40m to support more than 33 SMEs to safeguard the jobs of more than 413 of their employees.

Guardrisk, SA’s fourth-largest nonlife insurer and a subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, said earlier that it would settle with up to 700 small business clients.

The insurer told Reuters that an estimated 400-700 clients would benefit, with claims varying from tens of thousands of rand to several million, with the gross amount of claims running into several hundreds of millions of rand.

On Sunday, Santam pledged R1bn in relief for small and medium-sized leisure, hospitality and nonessential retail businesses. It said it would pay up to R1bn in relief to policyholders who had the contingent business-interruption (CBI) extension in their policy cover, with payments expected to start in the first week of August.

The R1bn represents 70% of what Santam policyholders in the leisure, hospitality and nonessential retailers industries are insured for more than two months. This indicates the period when SA remained under lockdown levels 4 and 5, which entailed hard restrictions on businesses.

The payments will be set at a minimum of R25,000 and as much as R1.5m for individual policyholders.

Santam is embroiled in a legal battle with Western Cape-based hotel group Ma-Afrika Hotels, which is claiming payments for business interruptions due to the lockdown. Earlier in July, Santam opposed an application brought against it in the high court in Cape Town, with a court case set for September 1.

Santam said it was important for the court case to continue despite the payments as it would provide legal certainty on the interpretation of the CBI policy cover.

Hollard Insurance said on Saturday that it would pay policyholders with contagious-disease extensions to their business-interruption policies.

