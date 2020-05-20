Ninety One CEO sees increased appetite for risk after ‘tough’ period
Assets under management declined 7% to £103.4bn, says SA’s biggest listed asset manager
20 May 2020 - 22:51
Ninety One, SA’s biggest listed asset manager, posted a 12% drop in client cash flows in its financial second half, highlighting a scramble for cash in the latter period as the Covid-19 outbreak wreaked havoc in financial markets.
Ninety One, which reported its maiden set of financial results since it spun off from Investec, reported no growth in full-year net flows of £6bn (R131bn) as inflows into its funds slowed to £2.8bn in the six months to end-March, compared with £3.2bn in the prior six months.
