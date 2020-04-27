Companies / Financial Services Asset manager Sygnia confident it can make dual CEO structure work BL PREMIUM

Sygnia, the asset manager founded by Magda Wierzycka 14 years ago, says its recently instituted joint CEO structure, which has delivered mixed results elsewhere, will succeed.

The company said in early April that David Hufton, a former Alexander Forbes executive who joined as deputy CEO in 2016, will share the top job with the founder.