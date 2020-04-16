covid-19
SA’s banks have enough to cope with economic shock of lockdowns
South African banks will see a short-term surge in bad loans but will rebound, asset manager Ninety One says of virus panic
16 April 2020 - 21:20
South African banks are well capitalised and will rebound from the temporary shock of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, which will see a short-term surge in bad loans, says asset manager Ninety One.
The Reserve Bank’s recommendation that SA lenders withhold payouts to investors has made them a less appealing proposition, Hannes van den Berg, co-head of SA Equity at SA’s largest money manager, said in a webcast on Wednesday.
