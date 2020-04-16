Companies / Financial Services covid-19 SA’s banks have enough to cope with economic shock of lockdowns South African banks will see a short-term surge in bad loans but will rebound, asset manager Ninety One says of virus panic BL PREMIUM

South African banks are well capitalised and will rebound from the temporary shock of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, which will see a short-term surge in bad loans, says asset manager Ninety One.

The Reserve Bank’s recommendation that SA lenders withhold payouts to investors has made them a less appealing proposition, Hannes van den Berg, co-head of SA Equity at SA’s largest money manager, said in a webcast on Wednesday.