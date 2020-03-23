Ninety One’s CEO looking forward to brave new world as independent player
23 March 2020 - 05:01
Ninety One, which existed as Investec Asset Management for almost three decades, has been a listed company for exactly a week. Talk about a baptism of fire, entering the market in a week where all the headlines about records were of the wrong type, including ones about a 40% plunge in its own shares.
It was a week to forget, according to the Financial Times.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now