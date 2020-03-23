Companies / Financial Services Ninety One’s CEO looking forward to brave new world as independent player BL PREMIUM

Ninety One, which existed as Investec Asset Management for almost three decades, has been a listed company for exactly a week. Talk about a baptism of fire, entering the market in a week where all the headlines about records were of the wrong type, including ones about a 40% plunge in its own shares.

It was a week to forget, according to the Financial Times.