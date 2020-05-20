Ninety One says net inflows fell slightly as Covid-19 batters markets
Market volatility and a weak global economic outlook are likely to persist for some time, says CEO Hendrik du Toit
20 May 2020 - 08:56
UPDATED 20 May 2020 - 10:20
Ninety One, Investec’s recently spun-off asset management unit, has reported a slight decline in client inflows for its year to end-March, a period during which global equities were battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In its first post-listing results, the group reported that net inflows fell 1% to £6bn (R134bn) from the year-earlier period, while assets under management slipped 7% to £103.4bn, with net inflows being more than offset by market volatility.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now