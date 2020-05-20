Companies / Financial Services Ninety One says net inflows fell slightly as Covid-19 batters markets Market volatility and a weak global economic outlook are likely to persist for some time, says CEO Hendrik du Toit BL PREMIUM

Ninety One, Investec’s recently spun-off asset management unit, has reported a slight decline in client inflows for its year to end-March, a period during which global equities were battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its first post-listing results, the group reported that net inflows fell 1% to £6bn (R134bn) from the year-earlier period, while assets under management slipped 7% to £103.4bn, with net inflows being more than offset by market volatility.