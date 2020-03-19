Money & Investing the g spot Hendrik du Toit: keeping the investment fear at bay We asked Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety One, the former Investec Asset management, how the business viewed the market carnage on day one as an independent group BL PREMIUM

It has been a hell of a week to list a company. We asked Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety One, the former Investec Asset management, how the business viewed the market carnage on day one as an independent group.

HDT: What the company’s share does is not relevant today — it’s relevant in 10 years’ time. It’s better to start low than to start high! We’re more worried about our clients, about how we manage their money and how we navigate these markets, which are pretty challenging. There are some dangerous issues emerging and it’s not just a correction because of a virus. So that’s much more important. But from an organisational view it was much more important to get the demerger and unbundling completed so that both organisations can get ahead and do what they have to do and not be tied up in uncertainty. Eventually it starts affecting the organisation’s core. I’m actually delighted today that it’s done.