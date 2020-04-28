Sea Harvest CFO resigns

CFO of fishing group Sea Harvest John Paul de Freitas will step down in May to pursue personal interests.

De Freitas will be replaced by chief investment officer Muhammad Brey, the group said.

De Freitas joined Sea Harvest as the CFO in March 2014, while Brey joined the group in October 2016.

Brey is a qualified chartered accountant. After completing articles at KPMG, he joined the corporate finance division of Nedbank Capital, where he implemented a number of mergers, acquisitions, listings and BEE transactions, according to information on Sea Harvest's website.

