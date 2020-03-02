Sea Harvest ups dividend by double digits as acquisitions boost profits

Fishing group Sea Harvest, which is controlled by the Brimstone Corporation, upped its ordinary dividend per share for the year to end-December by double digits, amid a profit surge due to its recent acquisitions.

Profit after tax increased 35% to R396m, with headline earnings rising 48% to R410m, largely due to the acquisition of Ladismith Cheese and Viking Fishing.

The R527m acquisition of Ladismith Cheese in January 2019 followed on the heels of Sea Harvest’s R885m acquisition of the Viking Fishing Group and 50% of Viking Aquaculture, which was completed in July 2018.

The group said at the time that it was seeking to diversify earnings and benefit from growing consumers in natural-fat products.

The group upped its ordinary dividend 13% to 45c, and declared a special dividend of 5c.

Net finance costs for the period more than doubled to R101m, due to increased debt due to the acquisitions and accounting changes.

The group ended the year with R229m in cash on hand, from R782m at the end of the prior comparative period.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R1.83bn, had interest-bearing borrowings of R1.2bn at end-December.

Sea Harvest listed on the JSE in April 2017.

