Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sea Harvest ups dividend by double digits as acquisitions boost profits

Headline earnings in the group’s year to end-December up 48% to R410m, with the group benefiting from diversification

02 March 2020 - 07:49 karl gernetzky
Empowerment venture Brimstone has the controlling stake in fishing group Sea Harvest. Sea Harvest’s profit after tax increased 35% to R396m. Picture: SUPPLIED
Empowerment venture Brimstone has the controlling stake in fishing group Sea Harvest. Sea Harvest’s profit after tax increased 35% to R396m. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fishing group Sea Harvest, which is controlled by the Brimstone Corporation, upped its ordinary dividend per share for the year to end-December by double digits, amid a profit surge due to its recent acquisitions.

Profit after tax increased 35% to R396m, with headline earnings rising 48% to R410m, largely due to the acquisition of Ladismith Cheese and Viking Fishing.

The R527m acquisition of Ladismith Cheese in January 2019 followed on the heels of Sea Harvest’s R885m acquisition of the Viking Fishing Group and 50% of Viking Aquaculture, which was completed in July 2018.

The group said at the time that it was seeking to diversify earnings and benefit from growing consumers in natural-fat products.

The group upped its ordinary dividend 13% to 45c, and declared a special dividend of 5c.

Net finance costs for the period more than doubled to R101m, due to increased debt due to the acquisitions and accounting changes.

The group ended the year with R229m in cash on hand, from R782m at the end of the prior comparative period.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R1.83bn, had interest-bearing borrowings of R1.2bn at end-December.

Sea Harvest listed on the JSE in April 2017.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Brimstone takes controlling stake in Obsidian Health

The investment holding company has increased its stake in Obsidian Health to 80%, from 25%
Companies
3 weeks ago

Sea Harvest says profits will jump after new acquisitions

The fishing group expects headline earnings to rise after a strong performance from its operations and new acquisitions
Companies
1 week ago

Sea Harvest profit surges after two acquisitions

Sales jumped 86% to R1.87bn in the six months to end-June, following the acquisitions of Viking Fishing and Ladismith Cheese
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld to buy Tongaat’s starch business for ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Blue Label eyes tapping into selling prepaid water
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WATCH: Why Sasol is withholding dividends
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Premier Fishing looks to make acquisitions, possibly even outside seafood sector

Companies

Brimstone scales up Sea Harvest investment

Companies

Brimstone results fail to fire up the market

Companies

Sea Harvest opts to diversify

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.