Companies

Sea Harvest profit surges after two acquisitions

Sales jumped 86% to R1.87bn in the six months to end-June, following the acquisitions of Viking Fishing and Ladismith Cheese

02 September 2019 - 12:34 karl gernetzky
Empowerment venture Brimstone has the controlling stake in fishing group Sea Harvest. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sea Harvest, the recently listed fishing enterprise controlled by Brimstone Investment Corporation, said on Monday the recent acquisitions of Ladismith Cheese and Viking Fishing prompted a 70% jump in operating profit for the year to end-June.

Headline earnings per share rose 32% to 61.1c in the period, while operating expenses jumped 60% to R367m as a result of the new acquisitions. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 19.3% from 21.7% in the prior comparative period.

Net finance costs, however, jumped 628% to R51m as the company funded its expansion, while the group's operating profit margin contracted 1.4 percentage points to 15%.

Revenue rose 86% to R1.87bn, and operating profit 70% to R281m.

Sea Harvest acquired Ladismith Cheese in January 2019 for R527m, saying at the time it was seeking to diversify earnings and benefit from growing consumers in natural-fat products.

The deal follows on the heels of Sea Harvest’s R885m acquisition of the Viking fishing Group and 50% of Viking Aquaculture, which was completed in June 2018.

Sea Harvest listed on the JSE in April 2017, and has said it is seeking further expansion. In May 2019, it completed its 100% acquisition of Mareterram in Australia — now Sea Harvest Australia.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

R5bn in fishing rights up for grabs

Established heavyweights will control SA’s deep-sea trawling sector for longer, after a delay to the new rights allocation process
News & Fox
1 month ago

Catch of the day: Premier Fishing, Sea Harvest, AVI

Readers may or may not be aware that there is major restructuring under way in the domestic fishing sector. This presents opportunities – and some ...
Companies
2 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: When emotions run high

The usually festive Brimstone AGM had a slight edge to proceedings this year
Opinion
2 months ago

