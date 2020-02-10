Brimstone eyes NHI opportunities
The investment holding company has increased its shareholding in Obsidian Health to 80%
10 February 2020 - 18:35
Brimstone has become a controlling shareholder in medical equipment supplier Obsidian as the black-owned investment holding firm positions itself for the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI).
Brimstone, which is also the biggest shareholder of JSE-listed fishing group Sea Harvest, increased its stake in Obsidian from 25% to 80% for R35.7m. The move, according to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey, is in line with the company’s strategy to increase its portfolio of unlisted assets.
