Brimstone eyes NHI opportunities The investment holding company has increased its shareholding in Obsidian Health to 80%

Brimstone has become a controlling shareholder in medical equipment supplier Obsidian as the black-owned investment holding firm positions itself for the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI).

Brimstone, which is also the biggest shareholder of JSE-listed fishing group Sea Harvest, increased its stake in Obsidian from 25% to 80% for R35.7m. The move, according to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey, is in line with the company’s strategy to increase its portfolio of unlisted assets.