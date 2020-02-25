Companies / Financial Services GROWTH STRATEGY SA bourse looks to new regions to bolster listings BL PREMIUM

JSE CEO Leila Fourie will look to other parts of the world to bolster new listings on the JSE at a time when the exchange has reported lower earnings as a result of the dearth of new companies coming to market and a swathe of companies delisting.

"We are going to be heavily focused on new listings, in particular in-bound dual listings from the rest of Africa, Southeast Asia and Mauritius," Fourie said.