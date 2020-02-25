GROWTH STRATEGY
SA bourse looks to new regions to bolster listings
25 February 2020 - 05:10
JSE CEO Leila Fourie will look to other parts of the world to bolster new listings on the JSE at a time when the exchange has reported lower earnings as a result of the dearth of new companies coming to market and a swathe of companies delisting.
"We are going to be heavily focused on new listings, in particular in-bound dual listings from the rest of Africa, Southeast Asia and Mauritius," Fourie said.
