New JSE boss back home ‘to help SA’
Leila Fourie welcomes the opportunities presented by competition and a tough economy
24 October 2019 - 20:46
The JSE’s new CEO, Leila Fourie, says her deep emotional connection to the country of her birth was what persuaded her to return to SA to lead the 132-year-old institution after a three-year stint in Australia.
Fourie was appointed to lead Africa’s largest stock exchange as only its second female CEO when she succeeded Nicky Newton-King at the beginning of October.
