Companies / Financial Services New JSE boss back home 'to help SA' Leila Fourie welcomes the opportunities presented by competition and a tough economy

The JSE’s new CEO, Leila Fourie, says her deep emotional connection to the country of her birth was what persuaded her to return to SA to lead the 132-year-old institution after a three-year stint in Australia.

Fourie was appointed to lead Africa’s largest stock exchange as only its second female CEO when she succeeded Nicky Newton-King at the beginning of October.