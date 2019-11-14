Features / Cover Story The JSE is over a barrel Almost every day, there’s some new announcement of a company looking to delist from the JSE. For investors, it’s creating a smaller pool of options. What’s behind this red tide? And what can be done to reverse the grim trend? BL PREMIUM

What it means: The environment is hostile for small caps and IPOs, but due to the cyclical nature of economics, things can only improve

Leila Fourie, the newly minted CEO of the largest stock exchange on the continent, bristles when asked if the wave of delistings from the JSE this year — 21 and counting — represents something of a crisis for the local market.