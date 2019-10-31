PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for transformation
New CEO’s transformation dream goes beyond the usual attempts to ensure that market participants and capital owners represent SA’s demographics
31 October 2019 - 05:00
While immigration agencies report a spike in locals "packing for Perth" and the Australian Bureau of Statistics adds thousands of South Africans every year as "permanent additions" to its population, Leila Fourie couldn’t resist the urge to come back to her country of birth.
The newly appointed CEO of the JSE had been in Australia for three years when she learnt that the exchange was looking for a successor to Nicky Newton-King. She saw this as an opportunity to pursue a subject close to her heart: use the financial markets to drive financial inclusion.
